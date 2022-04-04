AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 208,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 348,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc, a preclinical stage research and development company focuses on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company is developing NeuCovix, a rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells; and ImmunoPass, a rapid serological diagnostic test that measures SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies within 10 minutes.

