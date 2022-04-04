B-cube.ai Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $48,086.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.53 or 0.07502147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,017.88 or 0.99705516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,004,087 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B-cube.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B-cube.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B-cube.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

