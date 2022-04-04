B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CORZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CORZ opened at 8.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.63. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 5.82 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

About Core Scientific (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

