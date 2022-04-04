Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 541,713 shares.The stock last traded at $8.49 and had previously closed at $8.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $740.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $253,375. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,571,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 394,971 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $3,562,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 675,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 307,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

