BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.78) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.13) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.79) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 754.67 ($9.89).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 713.80 ($9.35) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 661.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 597.59. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 489 ($6.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.64). The firm has a market cap of £22.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.61), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($242,448.83).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

