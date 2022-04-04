Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,141,741 shares.The stock last traded at $12.12 and had previously closed at $11.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

