Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Trading Down 1.2%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 606,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.23 million and a P/E ratio of -66.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Balmoral Resources Company Profile (TSE:BAR)
