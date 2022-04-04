Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $52.79 on Monday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Doximity by 101.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Doximity by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after acquiring an additional 184,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 606,006 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $62,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.