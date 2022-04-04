Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Down to $34.37

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.37, but opened at $33.67. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
The company has a market cap of $541.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.
In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
