Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $9.01

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.47. Baozun shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 23,202 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The firm has a market cap of $737.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

