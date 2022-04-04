Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $9.01

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.47. Baozun shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 23,202 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.
The firm has a market cap of $737.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.