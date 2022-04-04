Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.20 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.20 ($5.71) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €7.31 ($8.03). 5,557,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

