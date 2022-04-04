Barclays Cuts Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target to SEK 560

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 620 to SEK 560 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.50.

ATLKY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

