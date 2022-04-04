Barclays Cuts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 780

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 804 ($10.53) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 783 ($10.26).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

LON PHNX opened at GBX 621.88 ($8.15) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a PE ratio of -7.19. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 640.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 648.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88.

In related news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.41), for a total transaction of £43,328.58 ($56,757.37). Also, insider Nicholas Shott purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,629.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.