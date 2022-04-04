Barclays Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $150.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Shares of ALLE opened at $111.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.49. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.83 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in Allegion by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $104,498,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 798.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

