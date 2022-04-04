Barclays Lowers Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Equal Weight

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.33.

AVVIY opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

