Barclays Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $180.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of RRX opened at $148.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.46.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

