Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.95

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $7.78. Barclays shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 1,617,846 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Barclays by 216.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 121.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Barclays by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

