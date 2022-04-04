Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

HMSO opened at GBX 32.07 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.71. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($39,147.96). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($101,519.52).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

