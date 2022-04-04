Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.75) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 688 ($9.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 802.29. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($12.82).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

