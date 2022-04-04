Barclays Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €46.00 ($50.55) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.50 ($47.80).

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.60 ($0.66) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €37.91 ($41.66). 347,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

