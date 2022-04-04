Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.98) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Unite Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.42).

Shares of The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,164 ($15.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,064.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,085.36. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.

In related news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.31) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,791.01).

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

