Barclays Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $155.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $162.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $151.81 on Monday. Eaton has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.