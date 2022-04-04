Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $78.05 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

