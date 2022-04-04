Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) versus Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

21.0% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taseko Mines and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.98 $29.10 million $0.10 24.00 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.67 $2.02 billion $1.14 21.71

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 8.46% 13.48% 3.98% Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Taseko Mines and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Taseko Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.