Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $125.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.13. Copart has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Copart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

