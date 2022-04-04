Base Protocol (BASE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.27 Million

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00005661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $41,244.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00109105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

