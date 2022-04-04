Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($68.13) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

BAS opened at €52.13 ($57.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.07. Basf has a 1 year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($80.09). The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

