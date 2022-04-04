Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down to $78.58

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.58, but opened at $76.26. Baxter International shares last traded at $76.16, with a volume of 62,372 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Baxter International by 633.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 294,045 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,482,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

