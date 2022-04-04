Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells $370,087.71 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BEAM traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $62.36. 954,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.
About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
