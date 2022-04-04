Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells $370,087.71 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $62.36. 954,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

