Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 1,859 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.36. 954,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

