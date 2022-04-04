Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00207091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00408850 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

