Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches One Day Volume of $163,696.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003305 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $14.72 million and $163,696.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.14 or 0.07494891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.53 or 0.99481346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.