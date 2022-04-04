Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 15,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of STAG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. 37,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,649. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
