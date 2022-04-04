Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HXGBY. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

HXGBY opened at $14.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

