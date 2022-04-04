Berenberg Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($82.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.89 ($72.41).

SHL stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €56.20 ($61.76). The company had a trading volume of 645,359 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.90. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($74.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

