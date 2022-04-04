Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

