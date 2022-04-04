Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,831 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

