Berry Data (BRY) Price Tops $0.37

Berry Data (BRY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $740,872.66 and approximately $44,081.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.26 or 0.07488408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.58 or 0.99791835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

