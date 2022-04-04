Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will announce $10.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.91 billion and the lowest is $9.19 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $11.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $50.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $50.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $52.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

