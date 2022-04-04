B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $510.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.10 million and the highest is $516.10 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $505.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $26.84 on Monday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

