BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $89.13

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $89.13 or 0.00193941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $180.30 million and $175.35 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007522 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00306082 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

