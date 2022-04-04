Bintex Futures (BNTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,463.00

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $36,277.98 and approximately $54,463.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.48 or 0.07517728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,648.26 or 0.99897757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055574 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.