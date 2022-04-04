BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will report $50.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.10 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 165.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $268.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.18 million to $278.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.63 million, with estimates ranging from $348.06 million to $429.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

