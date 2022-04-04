Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.64. 800,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,340. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.