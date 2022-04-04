BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 326,492 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $21.55.

BTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

