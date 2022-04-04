BitBall Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $7,413.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,549.03 or 0.99875659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026883 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

