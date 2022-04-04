Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $815,620.68 and $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.