Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Cap of $182,309.48

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $182,309.48 and $1,982.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012447 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00246533 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.