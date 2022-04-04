Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Reaches $744.38 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.50 or 0.00091193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $744.38 million and approximately $194.41 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00371560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00105812 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

