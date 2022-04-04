Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $17,818.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

